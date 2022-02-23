Rail group welcome news of possible additional service on Ballybrophy line

News that a middle of the day service is under consideration on the Limerick to Ballybrophy rail line has been welcomed locally.

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership was reacting to comments made by the NTA’s Chief that the service is being considered as part of a timetable review.

There was no additional funding provided for additional services in 2022 – however the NTA has said it will work with Minister Ryan to get additional funding in 2023.

Virginia O’Dowd, chair of the NTCRP says it’s ‘good news’, stating that with the upgrade to be completed by the end of the year, the target to allow the third service in early 2023 is realistic.