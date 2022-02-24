Power: Significant shortfall in EV charging points

A local economist believes we’ll struggle to have enough electric vehicle charging points to meet targets.

Carrick on Suir’s Jim Power was a co-author on the report by the Society of Irish Motor Industry, which says that we currently only have 1,900 fast charging points.

In order to meet the Government climate action goals, we’ll need 100,000 points over the next eight years.

Jim was also concerned about the challenge of phasing out older cars.

He told Tipp Today that this will be a tough task to meet.

“We are pretty behind to be honest and we’re starting from a very low base.

“The Government have committed that by 2030, in the climate action plan, that we’d have 945,000 electric vehicles on the road.

“Given that at the moment, we have roughly 40,000 vehicles on the road that you would describe as electric, these are the battery, electric, plug in and hybrid and so on.

“We have a long, long, way to go.”