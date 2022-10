Tipperary County Council is working with the National Transport Authority to relocate the bus stops in Nenagh to the train station.

This is as part of plans to introduce a one-way system to the town.

Questions were raised at this month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District if this would make the town less accessible, particularly for those with mobility issues.

However, the Executive said that most people who were surveyed were in favour of relocating the bus stop to the train station.