NTCRP say additional services key to Ballybrophy line

The North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership say the proposed new timetable for the Ballybrophy line doesn’t go far enough.

Significant works have been carried out on the tracks by Iarnród Éireann leading to greater speeds and shorter journey times on the route.

The draft timetable is now open for comments and observations from the public.

Chair of the Rail Partnership Virginia O’Dowd says any improvement is to be welcomed but disappointed that there are no proposals for the introduction of any additional services next year.

“Such as a return trip in the middle of the day as proposed by the partnership or an additional later evening departure from Limerick to Nenagh/Cloughjordan to allow students and commuters to commute.

“So really what we’re getting out of this timetable consultation is small improvements really. Dublin commuters still cannot reach Dublin early in the morning. It doesn’t feel like they’re maximising the benefits for passengers.”

Virginia O’Dowd says others now need to play their part in improving services on the Ballybrophy line.

“We’re really calling now on the National Transport Authority to step up and engage with local stakeholders to support Irish Rail in delivering more services on the line.

“We also want to call on our political representatives to ensure that Minister Ryan’s Department of Transport provides Irish Rail with sufficient funding to complete this work and we also want the Minister to give clear instructions to the NTA to support and deliver more services on the route.”

https://www.irishrail.ie/en-ie/news/Proposed-timetable-changes-from-11th-December-2022