News awaited on Clonmel bus service

An update on the reinstatement of the bus service in Clonmel is expected this week.

The license ran out earlier this year and many people outside the town centre have highlighted the challenges it has poised for those without a car getting to work, or school.

At last month’s meeting the executive was asked to follow up on restarting the service with the NTA and at their October meeting said they had since met with the authority who’s aware of the need for a bus locally.

Councillors were told they are awaiting a response from the NTA in the next day or two on a plan to move forward but do want it reinstated as soon as possible.