New Shannon crossing edging closer

Tenders for work on a new multi-million Euro bridge in north Tipperary can now proceed after further Government backing.

Labour leader Alan Kelly says the Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has signed off on the tender for work on the Shannon crossing just south of Ballina and Killaloe.

Some preparatory works in the area got underway earlier this year, but it’s foreseen that the main project will begin in 2022 once a contractor is chosen before the end of this year.

Deputy Kelly says he’s thrilled with the update.

“It’s something I put into the Capital Plan in 2015. It has had a long history between objections and other issues but this is absolutely brilliant news.”

“This is a project in the €65-70 million ballpark. Tenders will go out now – the evaluation will happen towards the end of the year with construction expected to start in 2022.”