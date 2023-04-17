McGrath says fuel costs will be higher than ever if excise reduction is phased out

Government plans to phase out the reduced excise rate on petrol and diesel are being slammed by a Tipperary TD.

The Rural Independent TDs are planning to block the move, as they argue it would take hundreds of millions of euro from Irish motorists.

The Group says it could add up to €10 to the cost of a tank of fuel for an average driver.

Tipperary Deputy Mattie McGrath says it’ll mean the price will be even higher than before.

“They intend to take in €700 million in funds with this excise duty again and it will go back actually higher – much higher when you include the VAT – than it was when they reduced it in the first instance.

“We think this is very unfair to rural dwellers, to motorists, to hauliers, to farmers and indeed to anybody who uses a car for a living as well so we’re placing an amendment before the Finance Bill.”