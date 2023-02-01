Local Link bus service is being extended in Cahir

Following a series of motions from local Councillor Andy Moloney the extension to the Cahir service has been granted for two days a week – Tuesday and Friday.

In time there could be a second service or extended hours.

Cllr Moloney says the now that additional services are here it is “a use it or lose it” scenario.

“This is brilliant news that the Local Link will connect Newcastle, Ardfinnan, Clogheen and Ballylooby to Cahir with a temporary service starting on Tuesday’s and Friday’s.

“It will leave from 9.15 and returning again from Cahir at 1.30.

“It’s funded through a Ukrainian funding stream but it it’s a success – which I hope it will be – it will then be looked at through “Connecting Ireland” funding to get it on a more permanent basis.”

To make use of this service, you will need to be registered with Local Link and give 24 hours’ notice of booking the service.

Local Link Website: locallinktipperary.ie

Local Link Phone: 052 616 6140

Local Link Email: [email protected]