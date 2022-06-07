Local company to hold information meeting on N24 upgrade

People impacted by the preferred route for the N24 Limerick Junction to Cahir upgrade will have an opportunity to get some more information on the project this week.

Up to 200 properties could be the subject of a Compulsory Purchase Order as the road will be going through the land.

Others homeowners may find that the route will be passing close to their property.

Richard Rea is Managing Director of the Tipperary Town based Rea Group.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said there’s still a lengthy process to go through before we get to the CPO stage.

“For the next two years they’ll be preparing the detailed design and the environmental impact reports. I expect they’ll have that completed by May ’24.

“They will then have to submit all that – together with a cost benefit analysis – to the relevant government department which will have to approve and give the sanction to go ahead to issue the CPO’s. So I expect the CPO’s to be issued around December ’24.”

The Rea Group will hold an information meeting in Ballykisteen Hotel on Wednesday evening starting at 7.30pm.