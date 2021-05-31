Last opportunity to make submissions on N24 Cahir – Waterford project

Submissions close tomorrow in the public consultation on the N24 Cahir to Waterford route.

The 116 kilometre national primary road is a key corridor linking the cities of Limerick and Waterford taking in parts of Tipperary and Kilkenny.

The section being considered at the moment stretches from the M8 Junction 10 Cahir North Roundabout, north of Cahir to the southern terminal of the M9 Dublin to Waterford motorway at the Quarry Roundabout, north of Waterford City in Co. Kilkenny.

The non-statutory Public Consultation on ‘Constraints’ commenced on May 4th and will run until June 1st.

It can be viewed on the project website www.n24waterford2cahir.ie

The N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project is being developed separately by Tipperary County Council.