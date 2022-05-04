Lack of EV charging points an issue

The Mayor of Clonmel says the council needs to take responsibility when it comes to EV charging points.

There are only 12 electric vehicle charging points in the Clonmel District with the majority of those in Clonmel town.

Councillor Michael Murphy feels this is not good enough, saying that the lack of charging point in prime retail locations is hampering town centre progression.

He has called on the environment section to step up and take ownership of the problem and look into possible funding streams and partnerships.

Councillor Murphy says a goal is needed for the implementation of EV charging points because the lack is a major barrier for people going electric.

He says there are many options from grants to partnerships and he wants to Local Authority to be proactive.

“The environment section needs to take ownership of this.

“I think we as a local authority.. need to develop partnerships.

“We need strategy , we need goals… In terms of projects we need to future proof those so that we can develop more charging points in the future.”