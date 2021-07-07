Kelly fears Tipp Town bypass will take precedence over full N24 upgrade

Labour leader Alan Kelly says there are growing concerns that a complete N24 upgrade could be “jettisoned” in favour of a stand alone bypass project for Tipperary Town.

Addressing the Taoiseach in the Dáil, Deputy Kelly urged him to give a commitment that the N24 would be upgraded in its entirety under the new National Development Plan.

A phase of public consultation is continuing regarding the Cahir-Limerick Junction section, with route options on display.

Deputy Kelly was one of those to attend a meeting of local politicians with the Council CEO, Joe MacGrath, on Monday.

“This is an incredibly important project – it opens up the south-east, the mid-west and has huge strategic value as regards investment and a whole range of other things.”

“But there is a story going around that it could in some way be jettisoned because of the issues relating to Tipperary Town which has suffered so badly from heavy goods traffic and that a small bypass will be put in there instead of continuing on the strategic corridor which is critically important.”