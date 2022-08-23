Irish Rail respond to complaints of overcrowding on Thurles train

Irish Rail has apologised to any customers in Tipperary who ‘experienced discomfort’ as a result of works on the Dublin line over the weekend.

A number of passengers travelling on the train from Thurles on Saturday reported overcrowding, elderly people having to stand without seats, and being moved off the train in Templemore.

A spokesperson for the company told Tipp FM that scheduled line works were taking place that day, meaning a reduced frequency of service was operating, something they say was advertised extensively.

They go on to say that in situations where capacity issues arise transferring customers to an alternative service with available capacity, such as Templemore, is an appropriate response.

They have apologised to any customers travelling from Tipperary who experienced discomfort as a result.