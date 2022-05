A man has been hospitalised following a crash on the M8 in Tipperary last evening.

Gardaí say a truck veered off the road on the southbound lane between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North at around 7pm.

The driver of the truck was taken to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí say the man aged in his 60s escaped serious injury.

Diversions are in place on the motorway and drivers are being advised of traffic delays in the area.