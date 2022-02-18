Expansion of Waterford Airport could improve chances of N24 upgrade

The extension of the Waterford Airport runway could positively impact on the N24 works that don’t have funding at the moment.

As it stands, there is no funding for the portion of the project from Cahir to Waterford.

Councillor Siobhan Ambrose welcomed the addition of more than 800 metres of runway, saying it would give the airport more scope.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy said this could go in their favour in pushing that part of the N24 works over the line.

“The fact that Waterford Airport will be getting an extension to the runway should strengthen our case in Tipperary, Kilkenny and Waterford for getting additional funding in 2022 to secure further works to the N24 Cahir to Waterford route, which is currently in limbo.”