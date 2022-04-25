Diversions in Carrick on Suir due to works by Irish Water

The replacement of watermains in Carrick-on-Suir will cause diversions for motorists from today.

Irish Water, with Tipperary County Council, is replacing almost 1 kilometre of problematic watermains in the town to improve water quality for the community.

To facilitate works on O’Mahoney Avenue, there will be a local diversion in place for traffic travelling due west to Clonmel on the N24 for 2 weeks from today.

Traffic will be directed to make a left onto the R676 along New Street, making a right onto Main Street re-joining the N24 via the R885.