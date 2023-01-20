Dennehy: Disappointed at delay in restoring Clonmel bus service

A temporary bus service promised for Clonmel will not be in place this month.

The license ran out in 2022 and many people without a car outside the town centre have highlighted the challenges they face getting to work or school.

The National Transport Authority had acknowledged the need for the service and there were hopes that a temporary service at least would be in operation in January.

Independent Cllr. Niall Dennehy sought an update at the Clonmel Borough District monthly meeting and was told procurement issues have impeded the running of the service.

“That is what they are talking about in putting in a full time one in time. I have been arguing all along that the Transport for Ireland service that is available in former Boroughs like Sligo, Kilkenny and other places should be available to us here in Clonmel, we are a metropolis, we are a former Borough Council and we are no different to anyone else and we deserve the same treatment.”

District Administrator Carol Creighton stated that the problems were possible to fix by the local authority.

However Cllr. Dennehy went on to criticise the council for the lack of communication.

“I hear at today’s meeting that it is going to be March before this happens and that is very disappointing and the word has not been put out to the public that this is the case.”