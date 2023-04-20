Delay in connecting EV charging points in Thurles under fire

The fact that electric vehicle charging points have still not been connected in Thurles Town Centre has been described as “very disappointing”.

Councillor Jim Ryan says it’s been well over a year since the infrastructure for the EV charging points was put into both the Parnell Street and Slievenamon carparks.

He brought the issue once again to this month’s meeting of the Thurles Municipal District to seek an update as to when the ESB would connect the EV points.

The independent councillor says Tipperary County Council has done its part.

“The ESB has still not connected them, and this is totally unacceptable. I’ve received a huge number of complaints from residents in Thurles who have purchased electric vehicles and obviously require this infrastructure to keep the vehicles going. It’s very frustrating for them that there is a severe lack of electrical charging points for electric vehicles in Thurles. The town of Thurles needs it. I’m calling on the ESB to connect these electric charging points as soon as possible. I know the council is also frustrated; they did their job, but the ESB have let down the people of Thurles and hopefully this will be sorted.”

Speaking on the ESB, Cllr. Ryan says they needs to “step up to the mark” and connect the EV charging points in Thurles carparks.

Presently, there is one location for EV car owners at the Thurles train station, but he says the central locations are needed.

Cllr. Ryan says all of their concerns seem to be falling on deaf ears.

“Considering that there is a green agenda out there and everyone is being encouraged to be more environmentally friendly, people who have bought electric vehicles at a very high cost have nowhere centrally in Thurles to charge their vehicles. It’s just not good enough. It’s in the hands of the ESB, and, look, I will believe when I see it, but at the moment it is falling on deaf ears. At this stage, it’s gone beyond a joke, and the ESB are going to have to step up to the mark here.”