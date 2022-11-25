Council determined to push forward with centralised transport hub for Nenagh

Tipperary County Council officials say it make perfect sense to develop a centralised transport hub in Nenagh.

Bus congestion on Kickham Street and plans for a new traffic management system in the town prompted the Council to look at using the Railway Station last year.

However the National Transport Authority has raised concerns about the distance from the town centre to the proposed site.

Nenagh District Manager Marcus O’Connor says this isn’t really the case.

“They feel the train station isn’t really as central in the town as the Kickham Street stops which we don’t necessarily agree with in that the train station is not at the very edge of town. It’s basically on Kenyon Street.

“There’s a lot of developments going on at the hospital. Recently a Primary Health Care Centre got planning permission and there’s a nursing home going behind it. So the railway station is very central in the town.”

The vast majority of submissions during a public consultation period last year were in favour of relocating the bus stops on Kickham Street to the train station.

District Manager Marcus O’Connor says something has to be done.

“We feel that there’s an absolute need to move the busses from their current location at Kickham Street where busses meet going in both directions and it causes huge traffic congestion.

“It’s also quite dangerous for pedestrians getting off busses and there are no facilities like bus shelters there nor room to fit them. So we feel that the train station is the obvious place to put the busses and to develop a transport hub there.”