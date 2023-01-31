Council agree plans for Active Travel in Carrick on Suir

Plans for a new active travel scheme in the South of the county have been passed at municipal district stage.

The proposed active travel plan linking the railway station in Carrick-on-Suir with the town centre was the subject of a special meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir municipal district this week.

Councillors at the meeting passed the plan with some amendments made, which will now go forward to the government to be considered for funding under the active travel scheme.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Cathaoirleach of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Cllr Davy Dunne outlined the proposal that was passed.

“The amendment was at the bottom of Cregg Road, at the T-junction with the park, there was a raised table to go in, but that area is prone to flooding and the residents were very concerned that that would add to the difficulties that they have, so we amended it taking out the raised table and putting in a painted surface, a non-slip kind of surface and they added in extra gullies to try and prevent water getting to the houses.”