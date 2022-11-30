Carrick on Suir traffic delays under fire

The contractors over the N24 project in Carrick-on-Suir have been criticised for their road management.

GLÁS Civil Engineering Limited were appointed to carry out the road pavement rehabilitation scheme as well as safety improvement measures.

Prior to the works assurance were given to members of the district that there would satisfactory traffic management and communication between the workers and local authority.

However, at a recent Municipal District meeting issues were raised about long delays a mile outside the town on the Clonmel road, with one lane blocked off at school collection times.

Councillors have asked that there is better management, as well as planning any road blocks for outside school start and finish times.