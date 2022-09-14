Calls for bus shelter for revamped Liberty Square

A local councillor is calling for issues in Thurles town to be addressed by the local authority.

Cllr Jim Ryan told this month’s meeting of the local authority that the lack of bus shelter for people travelling from the bus stop in the town has resulted in people being cold or wet when they arrive at their destinations.

Liberty Square recently went through Phase 1 of its redevelopment, which included multiple enhancements to it, but is still lacking a bus shelter.

Cllr Ryan says he’s satisfied with the positive result after bringing it up at this month’s council meeting.

“We have an extremely busy bus stop in Liberty Square, which is used on a daily basis. I’ve received a huge number of complaints from users of that service that every time the weather gets bad, they get drowned. Some of these people are going to work or college, and they’re arriving at these places with extremely wet and cold clothes.

“I think it’s something that is required and needed as soon as possible. I got a positive result back from the top table, who told me that in the next phase of the redevelopment of Liberty Square, which is hoped to take place next year, they will include a new bus shelter for Thurles.”

The Independent councillor also brought forward the issues that have been experienced by drivers in the town.

Following ongoing issues at the Slievenamon car park in the town, Cllr Jim Ryan has called the barrier system in place an “unmitigated disaster”.

He says he has brought this matter to multiple meetings of the local authority to find a solution to the problems being experienced by drivers at Slievenamon car park.

In some cases, people were being left behind the barriers for over 40 minutes due to operational issues, and this led to a spate of complaints.

Cllr Ryan believes reverting back to the old system would be best.

“The barriers haven’t been working more times than they have been working. I asked that the barrier system be taken away and to go back to the old pay and display system. At the moment, the barrier system is still not working, and the council has reverted back to the pay-and-display parking system for the car park. I asked at this week’s Tipperary County Council meeting if this is the way it should be going forward. I await to see what the outcome of this is going to be in relation to this. “