Call for roundabout to replace new traffic lights in Thurles

Traffic problems in Thurles need to be addressed as a matter of urgency according to a local councillor.

Motorists complained of lengthy delays yesterday on the Slievenamon Road area of the town.

Independent Councillor Jim Ryan says the problem is down to new traffic lights in the area.

“You’d swear there was an All Ireland hurling final or something on in Thurles yesterday with the tailbacks. I couldn’t believe how bad it was.”

“It’s basically at the new junction where the traffic lights are at the Lidl development. All day yesterday starting from about 8.30. I drove through it at about 6.45 in the evening and the tailbacks were going back as far as Liberty Square and as far as the golf course in the opposite direction.”

“I’ve been told by some people that they were stuck in traffic for 45 minutes.”