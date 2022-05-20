Cahir – Limerick Junction N24 upgrade route to be revealed on Monday

The preferred route for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction upgrade will be made known next week.

Significant work has already taken place in getting the project to this point including a public consultation last year.

The details will go online from 11am on Monday next while the project team will be hosting an in-person public display at the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel in Limerick Junction on Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

Director of Services with Tipperary County Council Marcus O’Connor says people impacted by the selected route will have a chance to discuss any issues.

“They will indeed and they can do that at the public consultation or they can book a private meeting with the team and discuss any concerns that they have.

“There might be some minor tweaking when you come to the detailed design but it’s the final corridor. Obviously this has to go through a full approval with An Bord Pleanala and all those steps.

Meanwhile a number of options are currently being considered for the stretch of the N24 from Cahir to Waterford.

Marcus O’Connor says large numbers attended recent public meetings in relation to that part of the project.

“An excellent attendance – we had about 2,000 in total. We had it in four different venues along the route and excellent engagement by the public.

“We have four potential routes or route corridors announced and now we will be taking the feedback that we got from the public to come up with a preferred transport corridor and that will be announced sometime next year.”

Details of the Preferred Transport Solution will be available on the project website www.n24cahirlimerick.ie from 11am on Monday next.

The Project Team will be hosting an in-person Public Display of the Preferred Transport Solution in the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Limerick Junction, Co. Tipperary, E34 VK12 on:

Tuesday 24 May 2022 from 1pm to 8pm

Thursday 26 May 2022 from 1pm to 8pm

The Public Display material including maps will also be available to view from Friday 27 May 2022 until Friday 17 June 2022 at the following locations:

Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District Offices at Rosanna Road, Tipperary, E34WD51

Cahir Library, The Square, Cahir, Co. Tipperary, E21 WD89

Cappamore Library, Gortnascarry, Cappamore, Co. Limerick, V94 C6X4

For further information contact the project team at [email protected] or telephone (061) 951000.