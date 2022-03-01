Browne: Bypass key to success of Town Centres First strategy for Tipp Town

The Town Centres First strategy can only work for Tipperary if it is backed up by funding and Tipperary’s rail links and roads infrastructure cannot be forgotten about.

Local Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne says that the €240,000 allocated to Tipp Town will only be beneficial if the infrastructural needs of the town are addressed, such as developing the bypass.

The Minister for Transport says a bypass of Tipperary town will be considered, which Deputy Browne says is required to ensure the proposed compact growth is appropriately planned for.

He says that equally, Roscrea, which has also been allocated funding must have housing as an integral feature to promote success:

” If you are going to be spending this kind of money in Roscrea or Tipperary, or indeed any part of the country, you must address all the problems in that area.”

He says that these towns have become great link towns and that this scheme could have great benefits but only if it is supported with the additional resources and infrastructure, which all require financial backing.