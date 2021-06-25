Broad welcome for planned centralised transport hub in Nenagh

There has been a very positive response by the people of Nenagh to plans for a centralised transport hub.

Bus congestion on Kickham Street and plans for a new traffic management system in the town have prompted the Council to look at whether a transport hub could be developed at the Railway Station.

This would become the new town bus stop, and consideration is also likely to be given to taxi ranks and electric vehicle charging points.

Administrator of Nenagh Municipal District, Rosemary Joyce, says 28 of the 30 public submissions on the idea were supportive.

“We did get one negative submission from somebody who wanted the bus stop to be retained in Kickham Street – however with the introduction of the one-way system that is not going to be possible.”

“In addition to that then the submission we received from the National Transport Authority raised a number of queries and we will now be going from that to discuss the proposal with them and tease out the matters that they raised with us.”