Ballybrophy – Limerick line to reopen with a matter of weeks

Irish Rail has confirmed that daily services on the Ballybrophy-Limerick rail line will resume on June 21st.

The service, which stops in Roscrea, Cloughjordan, Nenagh and Birdhill, has been off the rails for much of the last 15 months due to the pandemic.

Despite the closure of the Ballybrophy-Limerick rail line, extensive works are continuing to upgrade large portions of the track.

Irish Rail says this currently involves five miles of track renewal, extensive fibre cable works, and bridge works at Ballycahill Bridge near Nenagh.

Calls are continuing for greater services and higher speeds on the route, but Irish Rail spokesperson Barry Kenny has urged caution on such a prospect.

He says that the extensive track renewal will not be the sole determining factor for line speeds, as there are also 126 level crossings on less than 53 miles of track.

He goes on to say that Irish Rail is engaging with the Department of Transport on possible funding to address level crossings and other improvement works which would allow for journey time improvements.