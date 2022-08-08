18 month N24 upgrade to cause disruption around Carrick on Suir

There will be disruption throughout Carrick-on-Suir as work on the N24 begins shortly.

Councillors were told at the most recent meeting of the Municipal District that works on the stretch from the Clonmel road to the Kilkenny boundary would begin later this month.

This is a substantial project and will take around 18 months to complete, with businesses, residents and schools in the area warned that it will cause a lot of disruption.

Councillor Kieran Bourke told Tipp FM that people were right to have concerns about the impact on the town but that it is a much needed project for the area.

“This is going to be a fantastic good news story for Carrick-on-Suir going forward because the N24 going from the Clonmel road up to Pill Road is in bits it requires several pedestrian crossings which are going to be done… traffic calming, tree planting.

But it’s going to come at a cost and the cost is going to be parents bringing children to school, using the N24 accessing it, traffic delays.”

He says people are “right to be concerned” about disruptions but encouraged people to be patient.

Councillor Bourke also wants to see a plan established by the contractors and the council.

“Businesses not to be disrupted we need a plan put in place a plan where the contractor can liaise with business, the parents, the schools and most importantly with our engineering staff in Tipperary County Council. Everybody needs to get on board here… there will be disruptions but hopefully it will be worth it in the end and everyone needs to get on board with this.”