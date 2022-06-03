150% increase in electric vehicle sales in Tipperary

New car sales in Tipperary this year are up compared to 2021.

Latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show sales in the Premier County increased more than the national average by the end of May.

1,767 new cars were given 221 T registrations in the first five months of 2022.

This is an increase of 70 or 3.7% over the same period last year and is slightly above the national increase of 3.2%.

Over half of the new cars in Tipp so far this year were SUV’s with sales up nearly 10%.

While the sale of diesel powered vehicles in the Premier County is down 17% year-on-year they still account for more than a third of all sales.

The sale of fully electric cars in the county has jumped by 150% so far this year with 195 units registered compared to 78 from January to the end of May last year.

Grey is the most popular colour for new cars in Tipp while automatic transmissions have overtaken the manual gearbox.