Transport Minister identifies Tipp Town as area to benefit from greater focus on bypasses

The Transport Minister has identified Tipperary Town as a place which would benefit significantly from a long-awaited bypass.

Speaking during a debate on the Climate Action Bill, Eamon Ryan told the Seanad that the Government’s focus is now on more bypasses rather than new motorways.

His comments come on the day that route options for the N24 upgrade between Cahir and Limerick Junction have been published in a new phase of public consultation. Those plans can be viewed here.

Minister Ryan says bypasses can revitalise many towns:

“Tipperary Town is one example of a town on that route (N24). 30 percent vacancy, 30 percent. There are 245,000 vacant houses in the country, so in tackling the housing crisis we can get families back into towns to buy and refurbish and to support them in using those houses.

“We can then use all the existing infrastructure and have much more attractive public realm. And it’s about every town – it’s Carrick on Suir, it’s Clonmel, it’s Bansha, it’s Cahir, it’s Tipperary Town.”