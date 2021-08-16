Trail launch in Dromineer to focus on rich local heritage

A new trail showcasing the heritage gems that Dromineer has to offer will be launched tonight.

Local historian Danny Grace will lead a guided tour tonight at 7pm.

The Chairman of the Development Association in Dromineer, Donal Whelan explained on Tipp Today what the trail encompasses.

“It’s a 2km walk, so not too long.

“We’re detailing such things as the 13th Century castle, the 19th Century Canal store, the 19th Century thatched cottage, the whiskey still, the 1835 yacht club, the 1883 boat club.

“Dromineer is a very historical place, particularly because it’s on the Shannon and up until the railways, the canal was a very important source of transport for goods into and out of Tipperary.”

Tonight’s guided tour and talk starts at the café in Dromineer.