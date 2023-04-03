Plans for new traffic layout in Nenagh on public display

Proposed Traffic Calming measures in the centre of Nenagh are on display with submissions being accepted until later this month.

The plans take in Pearse Street, Mitchel Street, Emmet Place, Kickham Street and Silver Street.

This major reworking of the traffic flow will see the heart of Nenagh become a clockwise one-way system

The changes have been discussed at length by members of the Municipal District.

Pearse Street will change to a one-way system heading towards the junction of Kenyon Street and Mitchell Street.

Mitchell Street will be one-way towards Emmet Place and Sarsfield Street while the current traffic flow on Emmet Place will be reversed in the direction of Kickham Street.

For its part Kickham Street will become one-way from the junction at the Garda Station to Pearse Street.

The proposals will also result in a change to the bus stop layout on Kickham Street with one of them relocating to Pearse Street.

The traffic lights on Pearse Street will be removed while the direction of one-way traffic flow on Silver Street will be reversed.

Drawings and particulars of the proposals can been seen on the Tipperary County Council website and are also available for inspection at the Nenagh Municipal District Office on the Limerick Road.

The closing date for the receipt of submissions is 4.30pm on Wednesday April 26th.