Opposition to council plans for busy Clonmel street

Local residents have expressed concerns at plans for a one-way system on a busy Clonmel street.

Cantwell Street will be completely closed to traffic for almost two months from July 1st.

It’s to facilitate the construction of the Safe Route to Schools project for the Gaelscoil which will ultimately lead to the one-way system from the Western Road to Irishtown.

Aidan Barlo has lived on the Western Road for nearly 60 years and has major reservations about the project.

On Tipp Today earlier he outlined issues with diverting traffic onto Connolly Park.

“The plan is wrong – there’s thousands of people up in the Cherrymount and Glenconnor area that go down Cantwell Street and then in the evening they go back up Cantwell Street. Now the idea of the council is we’ll make this fancy…somebody went to a conference one day and they came home with this mad idea of a one-way street. In some places it works and in this case it doesn’t.

Aidan Barlo says school traffic warden would solve safety issues on Cantwell Street without the need for a one-way system.

“Leave the street alone just get a lollipop woman at the school. Solves the problem and it costs nothing – working one or two hours a day while the school is open. They do nothing for years and then they get a brainwave and they go bloody mad.”