Traditional Christmas lights assured for a Tipperary Town

The people of Clonmel are being assured that there will be Christmas lights this year.

There were fears raised by local councillors as early as September that the increased cost of energy and the small number of traders contributing would see no festive displays in December.

However, despite the council remaining steadfast in their decision not to provide additional funding they have confirmed that there will be lights in the town with a generous private donation and a number of additional businesses agreeing to come on board to support the display.

Local Councillor John Fitzgerald has welcomed the news and asks for people to support business in the town centre