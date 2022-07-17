Towns and villages in Tipp invited to apply to host Grow Remote Conference 2023

Towns and villages in Tipp are being invited to apply to host Grow Remote Conference 2023.

Grow Remote is community development organisation that sees remote work as a key driver of local and regional development.

The one-day conference will take place on 27 April, 2023 and will attract remote workers, remote companies, town groups and leaders in social change issues, and will feature speakers from across Europe.

The event can typically bring €50,000 into local communities, that’s according to General Manager John Evoy.

Dónal Kearney, Community Manager at Grow Remote is calling on “brilliant communities who are uniquely set” to host this 3rd national event.

Town teams are encouraged to apply at growremote.ie/nominate before July 31st and the winner(s) will be announced late August.