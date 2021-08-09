West Tipp forest among the most popular in the country

The Glen of Aherlow Forest in west Tipperary has been highlighted by Coillte as among their five most popular this summer.

Coillte says 2.2 million people visited their top 50 Irish forests between March and December last year, a 33 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019.

The Glen of Aherlow Forest covers 133 hectares, five looped walking trails, a Nature Park, and his home to many animals including the pine marten and red squirrel.

Other Coillte forests on the list include Glanteenassig in Kerry, Kilmashoge in Dublin, Sheskin South in Mayo, and the Slieve Blooms on the Laois/Offaly border.