Vikings descending on Cahir

Having been chosen as the best movie location in Europe earlier this year camera crews will once again be descending on Cahir Castle in the coming weeks.

In the past the 13th century fortification has been used for movies such as Excalibur & Barry Lyndon and more recently for The Last Duel & The Green Knight.

This time round the castle will be used as a location for the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla.

Local Councillor Andy Moloney says this latest project could lead to even more.

“On the Thursday and Friday before the Bank Holiday weekend we’ll welcome the Netflix production of Vikings: Valhalla to Cahir. And I suppose the glory about this is if it is a success and the scene is good for this production they’ll be back for more.

“Even as it is I have another group that are on to me about a production on the river for a small film making crew so there’s plenty of interest in Cahir.”