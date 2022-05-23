Tourism set to boom in the Lower Ormond area

Tourism in Nenagh and around Lough Derg stands to benefit majorly from their inclusion into Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands according to the Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District.

Many people had questioned why the Lower Ormond area had previously been part of Ireland’s Ancient East for marketing purposes.

Councillors were briefed on the Destination Lough Derg project by marketing officer for Tipperary Tourism Sinead Cahalan at this month’s meeting of the local authority.

Cathaoirleach of the District Michael O’Meara said it makes more sense to have Nenagh linked with neighbouring counties.

“It really is a better fit for us. We would have a natural affinity with those counties – we would be very close to both Galway and Offaly. It’s a much better fit for us than having previously a lot of it in the eastern area.

“It’s an exciting time – I feel that our tourist offering is about to explode. We have all the measures in place. It really is jaw-dropping the different aspects and the different adventures you can have in the Lower Ormond and the Nenagh area.”