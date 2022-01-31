Tourism boost for Dromineer

An international sailing competition is coming to Tipperary this Summer.

Lough Derg Yacht Club, based in Dromineer, has been selected to host this year’s Fireball World Championships.

A fireball is a sailing dinghy which is controlled by two people and the international competition will take place on Lough Derg between August 21st and 26th next.

The event will attract over 300 people to the area, providing a boost to local tourism.

Commodore at Lough Derg YC Joe Gilmartin says they are expecting between 70 and 80 boats to compete at the event from all over the world.

“We already have applicants who have paid their entry fee from Canada, Australia, Switzerland, France and Great Britain together with about fifteen Irish boats so far.

“So we’d expect that international element to increase particularly now that the consequences of Covid are passing hopefully.

“We’re encouraging most of them to travel with their families so it’s a seven day event so it’s likely they’ll wrap their annual holiday around that. So we’re planning for around 300 people to be on site during the event.”