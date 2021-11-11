Tipperary’s links to equine industry part of major tourism drive

Tipperary is set to benefit from a new Destination Experience Development Plan from Fáilte Ireland.

The Premier County and Kildare are the focus of the Thoroughbred Country Development Plan which aims to bring Ireland’s extraordinary horse tradition to life.

The five year plan aims to drive and sustain tourism in Tipp and Kildare by developing new and enhanced visitor experiences across both counties.

It’s been developed in collaboration with Tipperary and Kildare County Councils and the Thoroughbred Country Steering Group.

This group includes representatives from Coolmore Stud, Tipperary Tourism, Hotel Minella and The Irish National Stud.

Tipperary County Council CEO, Joe MacGrath, says it’s a “very exciting day for Tipperary tourism”.

“What we’ve never managed before really is to bring thoroughbreds and tourism together as a single offering.

“So what we’re aiming towards for example is that in the future we’ll develop packages – you might start your day in Kildare at the Irish National Stud or indeed at the Curragh Racecourse. You might make your way from there to Tipperary to see the offerings we have such as the Fethard Horse Country Experience, Coolmore Stud of course, our own Tipperary Museum of Hidden History and the Minella Trail.”