Tipperary routes included in National Cycle Network plans

Tipperary features prominently in plans for an ambitious National Cycle Network.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says a core cycle network of 3,500 kilometres will criss-cross the country, connecting more than 200 towns, cities and villages.

They include routes through South Tipperary linking Limerick and Waterford, Portlaoise and Limerick through Nenagh and Roscrea and a route through Thurles linking Limerick and Kilkenny.

The network will also include cycling links to transport hubs, education and employment centres, leisure and tourist destinations, with a focus on everyday cycling.

TII is now seeking views on the proposal with a public consultation process underway until June 7th.

https://ncn.consultation.ai/proposal/