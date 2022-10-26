Tipperary hotels to the fore at annual awards

Tipperary has taken home eight awards in this year’s Irish Hotel Awards.

The ceremony took place in Athlone at the Radisson Blue Hotel and saw 400 people from the hospital sector attend from across the country.

The Anner Hotel in Thurles took home the Excellence in Service Award for Munster as well as Receptionist of the Year for Kathryn Fitzgibbon.

Regional Event Manager went to Jodi De Placido of the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh, while Laura Jones from the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel was named as Munster’s Wedding Planner of the Year.

The Lakeside in Ballina is the place for your Valentines getaway after it was named the province’s Romantic Hotel of the Year.

Kitchen Porter went to Piotr Buczynski, while Gloria Boles was awarded for her work as Spa Manager both from the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel.

And finally, the overall winner nationally of the Rising Star award went to the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.