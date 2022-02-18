Tipperary at the centre of Thoroughbred Country Destination Experience

Plans to showcase the thoroughbred horse tradition in Tipperary and Kildare are making significant progress.

Fáilte Ireland launched their Thoroughbred Country Destination Experience Development Plan last November.

A special thoroughbred industry workshop involving members of the tourism and thoroughbred industries in both counties was held at the Curragh Racecourse this week.

Trainers’ yards, stud farms and jockey schools gathered for the first in a series of workshops and events to drive the plan throughout 2022.

Among those involved in the project are Coolmore Stud, the Minella Hotel and the soon to open Cashel Palace Hotel.

Brian O’Flynn, Head of Ireland’s Ancient East at Fáilte Ireland says it will be an amazing experience.

“It’s even down to the level of giving people a level of access to an industry which they haven’t had before.

“For example something you’ll see in Tipperary now is when you visit the Fethard Horse Museum that you’re able to actually link into some local farriers and get the story behind the actual people of the industry. How horse shoes are made and how horses are shoed to give the visitors that unique exposure to the behind the scenes aspect of an industry that is world class but is also highly intriguing to the international visitor.”