Tipp woodland and forestry walks approved for funding

Tipperary is to get over €100,000 to boost tourism and develop recreational facilities on Coillte owned land in the county.

It’s part of an overall package totalling €15 million from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

This funding will result in investment across 260 recreational forests in Ireland and 12 forest parks.

19 individual projects in Tipperary have been allocated funding with general maintenance and a car park upgrade at Carey’s Castle near Clonmel receiving the highest allocation of €16,000.

€15,000 is to be spent on works at the Devils Bit Trail.

Other areas to benefit from today’s announcement by Minister Heather Humphries will be Bansha Woods where €3,500 will be used to upgrade signage and picnic benches, €3,000 for Sopwell near Cloughjordan and €9,000 for Glengarra Wood near Burncourt.

A number of forests which cross over into other counties have also been included in the funding such as St Declan’s Way between Tipp and Waterford and the Slieve Felim Way which takes in Tipp and Limerick.

Overall around 3,000 kilometres of walking trails and cycleways will be improved across the country under the initiative which is part of a new five year strategic partnership with Coillte designed to boost rural tourism.

The full list of projects to be funded can be found here