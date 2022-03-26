Tipp already building on latest Royal visit to the Premier County

Yesterday’s visit of Prince Charles and Camilla – the Duchess of Cornwall is already paying dividends for Tipperary.

That’s according to the CEO of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath who says the local authority and Tipperary Tourism have been promoting the Premier County as a tourism destination.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Cahir and Cashel to greet Charles and Camilla yesterday.

Speaking to Tipp FM during in Cahir Joe MacGrath said the media attention alone shows how important the day is.

“The fact that you and your colleagues from the media are here focusing on Cahir today.

“The whole place looks fabulous – the Tipperary Food Producers, the backdrop of the castle, the kids, everybody is here today.

“We’ve been working so hard – both Tipperary County Council and Tipperary Tourism – over a number of years to promote the county. And we’re beginning to get traction – in fact in the last 12 to 18 months n particular we’re beginning to ourselves up there in Condé Nast and other national and international publications.”