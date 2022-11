A comedy club has come to South Tipperary.

Comedian Tom O Mahony along with Marie and Tom Carroll owners of Cahir’s The Hill Inn, hope to make the bar a go to venue for established and up and coming comedy acts.

The club will operate monthly starting with the inauguaral event on 18th of November and Tom himself will be the resident comedian and show host.

It all kicks off with well known actor and comedian Joe Rooney of Fr Ted and Kilnascully’ fame as the first headline act.