Significant funding for Tipp Greenway projects

More than half a million Euro has been allocated towards Greenway projects in Tipperary.

It’s part of a €60 million Government investment for Transport Infrastructure Ireland in 2022.

€250,000 is going towards improvements at Gas House Bridge on Suir Island, Clonmel, as part of a strengthening of the Clonmel to Carrick Blueway.

Three other Tipperary projects, which are at an earlier planning phase, have also received funding.

€100,000 is going towards the Lough Derg Greenway between Ballina and Dromineer, and the same amount for the Suir Blueway between Marlfield and the Swiss Cottage.

€90,000 is also going towards the Cashel to Cahir Greenway project.