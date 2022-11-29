Significant funding for three Tipperary projects

Nearly €850,000 has been announced for the development of three outdoor recreation amenities in County Tipperary.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the money from the Embracing Ireland’s Outdoor Fund will also have considerable economic advantages for rural communities across the county.

Projects in North, South and West Tipp are included in the allocations under Embracing Ireland’s Outdoor Fund which aims to build on the outdoor walking momentum which became popular during the pandemic.

The Monaincha Abbey Looped Walk in Roscrea will get just under €200,000 to upgrade the existing trail and develop a looped walk at the Abbey.

A €200,000 upgrade of the walkway and cycleway on the Tipperary Town to Limerick Junction Trail has also been funded.

Meanwhile 20 kilometres of the Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir Blueway will have €450,000 spent on it.

Deputy Michael Lowry says the ambitious and revolutionary National Outdoor Recreation Strategy will also have considerable economic advantages for rural communities across the county. He is encouraging people to spend more time outside to enhance mental and physical health as well as our overall quality of life.