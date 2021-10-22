Significant funding approved for Tipp tourism and activity projects

Twelve projects across the county are included in funding totalling €230,000 as part of the National Outdoor Recreation Strategy.

Among them is an upgrade of the Ballinderry River Walk, the extension and upgrading of the car park at Bay Lough on the Vee, the installation of visitor monitoring counters at six locations along the Lough Derg Blueway and the development of Tipperary Age Friendly Cycling Without Age in Roscrea and Clonmel.

Local TD Michael Lowry says the funding will be a huge boost for the entire county.

“This is a welcome substantial investment in rural amenities across Tipperary. It acknowledges the wonderful work of local committees who bring these projects into public use.

“Since Covid the public have a greater appreciation of the outdoors. The continued use of these natural settings as part of leisure and exercise is to be encouraged.

“I’m glad that this is recognised in a tangible way with this grant support from Government.”

Deputy Lowry says businesses across Tipperary will see the benefit of the funding.

Some of the other projects to benefit are the Knockmealdown Trail with an upgrade of the route from Newcastle to Balllyporeen, works on the Source of the Nore Trail in Clonakenny and enhancement of the Gurtagarry Walk.

Deputy Lowry has praised the efforts of those involved in the various projects and says it will be a boost the areas in question.

“The local volunteers deserve great credit for the work they do in preparing, enhancing and presenting natural amenities in such an appealing way to the public.

“These attractions across Tipperary bring visitors to the localities – this gives an economic spin off to local businesses in the area.”