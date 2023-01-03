Roz Purcell among social-media influencers used to promote Fáilte Ireland

A Tipperary influencer earned over €95,000 to promote tourism in Ireland over the last two years.

Fáilte Ireland spent nearly €300,000 paying social-media influencers to promote various destinations around the country according to figures in the Irish Independent.

The fees ranged from €15,000 to €800 paid to 46 well-known personalities between August 5, 2020, and December 9, 2022.

Clonmel travel blogger and former Miss Universe Ireland, Roz Purcell, was used regularly as part of the “Keep Discovering” campaign.

The fees paid to her ranged from €11,775 for a visit to Mayo and Sligo in 2021 to €15,000 for a trip to Lough Derg in July 2022.

All of her posts were clearly marked as ads during these visits.

Other influencers paid by Fáilte Ireland are reported to include Anna Geary, Greg O’Shea, and Tadhg Fleming.